Stephen Curry Hosts Annual Camp For Group Of Student Athletes

Stephen Curry continues to give back under his Under Armour partnership by hosting his eighth annual Curry Camp in the Bay Area.

Curry and his Under Armour Curry Brand sneakers hosted the latest camp for a hand-selected group of 13 boys and 14 girls playing basketball at the high school level. The Golden State Warrior took part in helping the players hone their skills on the basketball court while encouraging them to give back to their communities.

“I am excited to be back partnering with Under Armour and Curry Brand to make this camp happen, and I’m pumped to get on the court to mentor this select core group of talented young athletes. There are big things ahead for this group, and it means everything to me to play a role in the growth of the future generation of hoopers. They put in the hard work to get here, and it’s my job to add the fuel to the fire that will take them to the next level.”

For Curry, it isn’t just about athletics.

Curry Brand partnered with JPMorgan Chase to host a financial literacy session for the players invited to the camp. The discussion included the intricacies of possible NIL (name, likeness, and image) deals and marketing opportunities that may come their way. With a reported 60% to 65% of professional players going bankrupt within the first five years of leaving the league, Curry wants to educate and ensure that young athletes can be prepared for financial success as they ascend to the pros.

“The women and men at Curry Camp are showing up with elite-level talent and skill, but what I hope to instill again this year are the tools that support them on and off the court—a commitment to impact our shared communities, teamwork in and out of the locker room, celebrating each and every day and having a fierce love for the game.”

But there were also fun times for the players. There was a private screening of the recently released documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated and a trip to Top Golf. They were also outfitted with the latest footwear from the Curry Brand. The players were able to take home the soon-to-be-released Curry Flow 11, which will debut this fall, as well as unreleased colorways of the Curry Retro 4, Curry 4 FloTro, and Curry Flow Cozy.