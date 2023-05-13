 Sasha Obama Graduates In Style From University Of Southern California

Education

Sasha Obama Graduates In Style From The University Of Southern California

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, mother-in-law Marian Robinson, first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama attend the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. The lighting of the tree is an annual tradition attended by the president and the first family. (Photo by Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images)

Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California on May 12. The 21-year-old made the class of 2023 by completing her degree in sociology after transferring from the University of Michigan in 2022. 

It was all pomp and circumstance for the youngest Obama in charge. As she made her way across the stage during the graduation ceremony, Sasha received “universal cheers from the crowd,” the LA Times reported. This was to be expected due to the former first daughter’s high profile, considering many have watched her grow up over the course of her father’s 8-year tenure as the President of the United States. The crowd included her parents Barack and Michelle and her elder sister Malia, who graduated Harvard University in 2021. TMZ shared video of the graduate walking in line with her graduating class, as well as images of Sasha looking proud in her cap and gown and other graduation regalia that included an abundant lei of flowers around her neck. Leis are often given during graduation as a symbol of honor, achievement, well wishes into the future. Leis are also ornamental in Hawaii, and may have been worn by Sasha to pay homage to her father’s birth place in Honolulu, and to her paternal grandmother who is now an ancestor.

Pictures of the former first family surfaced across the internet much to the delight of social media. Twitter users were more than giving when it came to congratulatory comments for Sasha, and compliments for the family’s fashion aesthetic.

 

 

Barack and Michelle were photographed walking hand-in-hand. The former executive chief was suited in gray and the forever First Lady wore a Black tulle dress. Malia both wore a neutral number, and she and her mother wore their hair in braids.

Ida Harris is a journalist covering a range of topics, including art, cultural criticism, race and womanhood. Her work is featured on The Root, DAME, Blavity, Elle, and Teen Vogue. Ida is currently Digital Senior Editor for BLACK ENTERPRISE.

