‘Saturday Night Live’ Faces Backlash After Announcing Dave Chappelle as Next Host

Fans of Saturday Night Live are taking aim at comedian Dave Chappelle.

A wave of complaints rolled in criticizing the move given that the controversial comedian used insensitive jokes about the trans community in his 2021 comedy special. Now they want NBC to cancel Chappelle’s appearance this Saturday.

The news of Chappelle’s appearance immediately caused many social media users to express their concerns. That included Terra Field, who worked for Netflix at the time of Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix show, The Closer.

According to Newsweek, while working at Netflix, Field held the title of co-vice president of Netflix’s transgender employee resource group. She resigned last November in protest over Chappelle’s special, which aired in October, and led several other employees in a walkout at the company last year.

“Wait I thought I cancelled him. Is it possible cancel culture isn’t a real thing??”

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Other Twitter users posted against the casting.

Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members. What the hell Lorne?! — Kara🏳️‍⚧️ (@Runningactor) November 6, 2022

we will not be watching. this is really disgusting. you literally have a nonbinary cast member — ًbee ✡︎ JONI DAY (@filmlamet) November 6, 2022

There was also a stream of users who tweeted a photo actor and former SNL host Don Cheadle wearing a brown shirt that stated: “Protect Trans Kids”

pic.twitter.com/V9yRMsFsP3 — Jeremy Wein is in NYC (@thismyshow) November 6, 2022

Although there were initial protests from the trans community and its allies, the comedian’s momentum never slowed. He has performed countless shows across the world, even pairing with other comedians like Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. There have been a number of people speaking out against his upcoming appearance, but he also has many supporters.

Chappelle is set to appear with musical guests, hip-hop group, Black Star, which consists of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def).

The announcement of the comic’s appearance was made via the show’s Twitter page: