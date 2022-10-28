‘SAVAGE!’ Sheryl Lee Ralph Will Walk in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is in high demand amid her Emmy Award-winning role on ABC’s Abbott Elementary. Now the screen star is set to strut her stuff on the runway!

Ralph took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her addition to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show on Nov. 9.

“R U ready for this #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW 11.9.22 ? I know I am and I’m in it!! SAVAGE!!!!” Ralph captioned the video post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

The video clip teased what fans can expect from the upcoming runway show that’ll air on Amazon. Along with the original Dreamgirls star, other prominent names who will likely perform and model include Anitta, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, and Maxwell.

Ralph’s friends and followers applauded her new fashion gig.

“WE ARENT READY,” Quinta Brunson wrote.

“Get your entire life Mrs. Ralph,” Bresha Webb said.

“I know you about to shut it dowwwwnnnn!” one fan added.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show is known for bringing diversity and inclusion to the fashion industry. Her shows feature models of all sizes, shades, and sexual orientations.

Who better to show off the ageless beauty and sex appeal that Savage x Fenty represents than Ralph? The veteran actress has been receiving praise for her performance on Abbott Elementary and her tenure in Hollywood.

Last month, Ralph accepted an Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Barbara Howard. She has been applauded for her emotional speech, which became the night’s moment.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” she said.