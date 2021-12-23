Save $20 On The World’s First Penta-Functional Charging Station

It’s hard to believe that all of us once had to deal with an analog lifestyle. These days, we’ve become so dependent on our electronic devices that many can’t even survive on a single one alone. We juggle laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches on a daily basis, and while these gadgets offer convenience, they require a certain level of upkeep to function optimally. For starters, users need to ensure that they’re always charged, but the caveat is pesky cable clutter.

The last thing you want is for your workspace to be plagued with wires. It’s better to optimize your charging setup to ensure that you won’t be distracted with cable upon cable. OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is an efficient solution to cable clutter, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for 16 percent off.

Touted as the world’s first penta-functional charging hub, the OMNIA Q5 is specifically designed to accommodate iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Pencil all at the same time. And while these devices are juicing up simultaneously, the power station ensures that it delivers fast charging for all. The charging station and the charging pad can be used separately, and there are built-in USB-A and USB-C ports to allow for compatibility with any Apple Watch chargers you have.

This power station also functions as an ergonomic stand, with an angle that ranges from 15 to 20 degrees, giving you the sufficient angle to work comfortably. It supports wireless charging, too, allowing you to use it to charge any Qi-enabled device, including Androids.

Improve your charging situation and eliminate clutter with the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. It normally retails for $120, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $99.95. That’s a savings of 16 percent.

Prices subject to change.