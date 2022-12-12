Rapper Saweetie Announces 6-Week Youth Financial Literacy Course

Saweetie is aiming to inspire and educate the next generation of “Icy Babies” through a new six-week financial literacy course.

As part of Saweetie’s “Icy Baby Foundation” the rap superstar launched an official initiative to empower kids and teenagers with the skills they need to follow their dreams, she said in a statement.

Youth between 7-17 years old are eligible to participate in the six-week program where they’ll receive a funded debit card, educational resources, and information about saving, budgeting, and financial planning.

“I want to continue using my foundation and resources to financially empower young children and students, especially in Black and Brown communities,” Saweetie said of the initiative.

“The long-term goal for the Icy Baby Foundation is to increase financial literacy amongst kids and propel them to brighter futures,” she added.

“My grandmother and I have worked on this for a few years so it’s exciting to finally implement this course and program for young people.”

The “Tap In” rapper kicked off the initiative in Elk Grove near Sacramento last month and hosted an event scheduled in Oakland on Saturday. The program officially launches in January 2023.

As mentioned, Saweetie launched her “Icy Baby Foundation” with her grandmother, Roxane Harper. The organization is focused on financially empowering Black and Brown youth through financial literacy and education and cultivating entrepreneurial mindsets within underserved communities.

“Financial illiteracy is a systemic problem impacting the Black and Brown communities, especially in the lower economic demographic,” Harper said.

“It is passed down through generations but can be broken with education and resources. We are trying to break that cycle through our Icy Baby Foundation.”

Saweetie’s grandmother went on to share the success of the kick-off event in Elk Grove and how many kids signed up for the program.

“We had 400 students at the Sacramento event, and almost 100 signed up for the six-week financial literacy course,” Harper explained. “Those students will receive a debit card with money and an additional fund per each class that they complete.”

She continued. “We look forward to meeting the youth this Saturday. We will also have a kickoff event later this month in Las Vegas. Our goal is to reach as many young people as we can and educate them about financial literacy before they reach adulthood.”