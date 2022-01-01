Say Goodbye To Power Outages With This Generator Bundle

The winter months can wreak havoc on the power grid. Depending on where you live, the right winter storm can knock out your power and leave you cold and in the dark. Perhaps with a family full of children home on break from school, any type of power loss is the worst kind. Even if you don’t live in areas impacted by snow and ice storms, chances are weather systems of different sorts can leave your home vulnerable and susceptible to power loss. Generators have offered some relief, but not all of them are created equal.

Enter Generark.

The Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE is an all-in-one powerhouse that’s capable of handling any power issues weather or technical-related thrown your way. For a limited time, it’s available for $1,499. That’s a savings of 20% from its MSRP ($1,897).

The HomePower ONE: Backup Battery Power Station is the star of this deal. It boasts 1,002Wh, which can supply up to seven days of power to your home and appliances on just a single charge. It comes with three AC outlets with pure-sine wave that supports 1,000W-rated power and 2,000W-surge power at 110V. Also included are 2 USB-C outputs, one USB-A 5V/2.4A and one USB-A with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

A SolarPower ONE: Portable Solar Panel is also included with your purchase, which is a power hub that can stand on its own. The SolarPower ONE packs an ultra-high 200W power output. Its monocrystalline solar cells offer 50% higher energy conversion efficiency than traditional solar cells. It supports charging for multiple devices with USB-C and USB-A ports.

Power loss is inevitable, especially this time of year. With the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE bundle, you can combat the inconvenience with two devices that will keep your home and your appliances powered. Purchase it today for $1,499 and prepare for the inevitable.

