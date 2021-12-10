Scammers Are On The Prowl -- AARP's Fraud Watch Network Helpline Helps You Protect Your Presents This Holiday Season

It’s the holiday season—a time for togetherness and celebration. For many of us, it’s also a season of giving. Unfortunately, the gift-giving process, from purchasing the perfect gift to making sure it gets to the recipient, also brings opportunities for scammers to enrich themselves.

A new survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network looks at the fraud risks we should all be aware of as we enter the busy end-of-year holiday seasons. Online shopping, shipping gifts, and even charitable donations can all be targets for scammers, so knowing the warning signs can help spot and avoid scams.

We know that over 40% of Black adults have been targeted by a scam, and nearly 20% have lost money to a scam, so now’s the time to engage your inner skeptic to stay safe from increasingly sophisticated criminal scammers.

The point isn’t to take the joy out of this time of year or take the fun out of gift-giving, but to help you be aware so you can protect yourselves and your loved ones.

If you’ve been targeted by scams or fraud, you are not alone. The AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline specialists can provide you with free support and guidance on what to do next.

We are also advocating to enact policy changes that protect consumers and enforce laws at the state, federal, and local levels.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all that equips consumers with up-to-date knowledge to spot and avoid scams. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.