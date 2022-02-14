Scholly and 25-Year-Old Entrepreneur, Bryce Thompson, Give $100k Away

Scholly — the award-winning mobile app that has helped over 2.5 million students and families find over $100 million in scholarships — announces the award recipients of its latest partnership, the Financial Freedom $100,000 scholarship, with 25-year-old entrepreneur, investor, author and former Morehouse College student, Bryce Thompson. Thompson awarded his first $100,000 in scholarships in January 2021.

The Financial Freedom $100,000 Scholarship was designed not only to help ease the burden of college tuition, but also the many financial burdens that come from pursuing entrepreneurship. With many Americans getting back on their feet after the pandemic completely altered most industries, Thompson and Scholly wanted to support students and other applicants in need.

After receiving thousands of applications, five HBCU students and five other candidates were selected and awarded $10,000 each with a surprise Zoom announcement by Thompson himself, according to a press release.

Congratulations to the following winners:

— Zakiya F., Clayton State University

— Lana A., John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

— Jamica H., Post University

— Elijah P., Howard University

— Jamel D., North Carolina A&T University

— Deanne H., Florida A&M University

— Semaja W., Morgan State University

— Darius F., Babson College

— Rachel L., Clark Atlanta University

— Cajoh T., Wayne State University

“Our goal has always been to empower people financially,” says Scholly founder Christopher Gray.

“We’re so grateful to have partners like Bryce that are just as passionate in that effort as we are. Because of their generosity, the Scholly community has more access to financial help than ever before.”

Once a struggling student himself, Thompson vowed to one day give back to students facing financial challenges after his uncle generously paid for his first year of tuition at Morehouse College.

“I know what it feels like to not know whether you’re going to be able to register for the next semester,” says Thompson.

“So, to now be in a position where I can help people further their education and their dreams is an incredible blessing and honor.”

Scholly is on a mission to help as many students as possible access financial freedom. In 2021 alone, they have distributed over two million dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief, in part thanks to people like Thompson and others like social media stars, Demetrius Harmon and Drea Okeke, the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund and many more.