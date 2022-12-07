Scripted Series Surrounding Gladys Knight Reportedly in Development With Cineflix

The story of a Hollywood legend may be heading to the big screen.

American singer, actress, and businesswoman Gladys Knight is teaming up with Cineflix Productions to develop a scripted mini-series about her life.

According to Deadline, the series is suggested to take on different periods of the life of the Empress of Soul, who has recorded hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.”

If the project reaches completion, Knight will become the latest soul legend to have a series set around her, following Aretha Franklin‘s Genius, that released last year.

According to a media release from Cineflix Productions, Knight will executive produce the series through her Empress of Soul Productions banner alongside William McDowell, Joyce Miller Roy, William Bickley, Carl Buehl, Brian Bird, Camille Tucker for Empress of Soul Productions, J.C. Mills, Sherri Rufh, and Jeff Vanderwal for Cineflix Productions.

“At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired, but I’m just getting started,” Knight said.

“All my life I’ve been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity to show the meaning behind the words.”

“Our partnership with Cineflix, sharing my life story, will allow me to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. That alone is greater than any award I could ever receive. It’s important to leave large footprints that go in the right direction. That’s why Empress of Soul Productions was founded,” she added.

Knight has recorded over 38 albums, is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has acted in film and television, receiving a nomination for a Golden Globe in 1976.

If the project progresses, the series will highlight personal stories of Knight’s personal life, including her three marriages and gambling addiction during the 1980s. Additionally, viewers will learn more of the story of when one of her sons was kidnapped and she had to pay a million dollars to have him returned.

“Gladys is a legend and true icon; her creative ambition and artistry is unmatched. With over five decades across music, film, TV, and humanitarian efforts, her life is a beautiful mosaic that we are honored to tell,” Mills, president and head of content at Cineflix Productions, said.