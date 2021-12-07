Seattle Reaches $3.5 Million Settlement With Family Of Pregnant Black Mom, Charleena Lyles

The city of Seattle has agreed to a $3.5 million wrongful death settlement with the family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant Black mother of four, who was shot and killed in her home in 2017.
The case was set to go to trial next February, but the sides settled Monday, according to a news release from the lawyers representing Lyles’ family. CNN reports the settlement includes the payment and the dismissal of officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson within the next week.
In June 2017, McNew and Anderson responded to a robbery call Lyles made, reporting a burglary at her home. The mom told police she had been out, and upon returning, she found her door open and items missing from her home.
Earlier in the month, Lyles, who had a history of mental illness and was a victim of domestic violence, was arrested for obstruction of a public officer and harassment of a law enforcement officer on June 5. The officers arrived at Lyles’ home, knowing of the previous arrest.
A dashcam audio recording of the incident revealed a conversation between Lyles and the officers began calmly as she told the two cops she left her door unlocked when she went to the store, and while she was out, her Xbox was stolen. The officers continued to talk to Lyles, taking her information and confirming what was stolen, before a commotion was heard along with a child crying. Then Lyles began screaming at the officers.
The officers called for backup, saying, “We need help,” and describing a woman with two knives threatening them repeatedly before shots were heard. The officers performed first aid on Lyles until the fire department arrived, but she died at the scene. Three of Lyles’ children were in the home at the time.