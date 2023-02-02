Self-Love: Lizzo Has Fun On Social Media With Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Vegas

She’s a singer, songwriter, and a comedian?

Lizzo gave fans a hilarious first look at her wax figure at the famed Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The three-time Grammy winner was shocked beyond belief at the resemblance and took to social media to give her reaction. On Twitter, she wrote, “I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like” while coming face to face with her twin.

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳 pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

She didn’t stop there. The 34-year-old posted a series of TikTok videos, having a little fun with her life-size doppelgänger, calling it “Waxxo.”

When a fan commented on one of her TikTok’s asking what “she would u do with 2 lizzos?” Lizzo used a sound from the movie “21 Jump Street” to give a hilarious response in perfect Lizzo fashion.

The last video shows that the Emmy winner could very well trick someone with FaceTime or use the figure in a Catfish episode.

In a YouTube video, fans can see Lizzo’s initial reaction, calling it “weird” at first look. As she gets closer, she is smitten by the details the artist used to design her. She says her favorite detail of the statue is the skin.

“I think my skin looks really beautiful,” Lizzo said. “That’s that Fenty.”

It’s a good thing that Madame Tussauds got this figure right.

The museum had been called out several times for creating statues of celebrities that have no real resemblance to their subjects. According to ET, back in 2017, the BeyHive came after Madame Tussauds in New York after Beyoncé’s statue was revealed without any likeness. The museum quickly apologized.

“We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is [back] on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”