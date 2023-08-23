Sha’Carri Richardson Makes Powerful Statement By Only Speaking To Black Reporter After Title Win

Sha’Carri Richardson is on cloud nine after securing her first world title at the world championships and took time to speak to one Black reporter after a big win.

Richardson went viral on Tuesday, August 22 after one Twitter user posted a video clip that seemingly showed the American sprinter give one Black reporter an interview before shunning the other outlets.

“Sha’Carri Richardson only spoke to black journalists and told the white journalists, ‘No, thank you!’” the Twitter user claimed.

The video saw Richardson speaking with one reporter after her world championship win but kindly told the remaining reporters “No, thank you.”

The exchange received mixed reactions with some defending Richardson’s actions and others blasting the move.

“In 2021, yt media lambasted this young lady and painted her as a some kinda addict undeserving of sympathy after losing her mother and resorting to use weed,” one user explained.

“How is it white peoples fault she failed a drug test??” another user asked.

One person called for Richardson to be “canceled.”

The outspoken track and field star is no stranger to controversy. She missed out on competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test when cannabis showed up in her system. Richardson credited her marijuana use as a way to cope with the unexpected death of her biological mother while she was in Oregon for the Olympic trials, NY Times reported at the time.

But Richardson still faced backlash then and continues to face criticism as she works to redeem herself ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

On Monday, she became the fastest woman in the world after dashing first to the finish line in the biggest 100-meter race this side of the Olympics.

On Tuesday, Richardson advanced in the 200m semis at the World Athletics Championships and was all smiles while receiving her gold medal.

Richardson has also been flicking it up with Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson to shut down online chatter about an alleged feud that ignited between the track and field stars ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

Now with her latest wins, Sha’Carri proves that she wasn’t lying last month when she said “I’m not back, I’m better!”

