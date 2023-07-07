Sha’Carri Richardson Is Still ‘That Girl,’ Sets New World Record

In her recent match, future Olympic star Sha’Carri Richardson clocked the fastest time in the world this year.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 23-year-old runner ran her fastest race ever when she competed at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 6, 2023. She clocked in at 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Sha’Carri Richardson clocks a world lead time in a preliminary race to start off her national championships. @usatf x #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/NJ6v23FvaY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 6, 2023

In the spring of 2023, the former Louisiana State University athlete won a race at the Miramar Invitational, clocking in a speed of 10.57, logged as a wind-aided 10.77-second sprint on April 8, 2023. At the time, it was the fourth-fastest time in the history of the women’s 100-meter sprint.

Richardson took to her Instagram account to announce that there would be an athletes-only meeting. She is trying to start a union for athletes to strengthen their voices. She posted a video acknowledging that those who signed up for it will receive an email shortly about what’s next.

“ATHLETES ONLY Meeting!! If you signed up, you will receive an email for the meeting!! Can’t wait to see & connect to better the future of track & field!!”

Although very competitive and destined for greatness, Richardson has been mired in controversy. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, fans of Richardson were outraged when news broke that the then-21-year-old track star was facing a 30-day Olympic team suspension after testing positive for marijuana. The U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) formally announced that Richardson accepted a one-month suspension that started on June 28, 2021. She missed the Tokyo Olympics when she was left off the team following her suspension for marijuana use.

In 2022, the ultra-competitive Richardson did not qualify for the finals of the 100 meters and 200 meters at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Because of those outcomes, she was eliminated from competing at the World Athletics Championships.