Shane Flowers, 23, Arrested For The Murder Of His One-Year-Old Son, Dee’Ago Jones In Los Angeles

A California mother is devastated after her one-year-old son was killed by his father.

According to KTLA, Ryanna Jones told the news outlet that Shane Flowers informed her that he hit their baby boy, Dee’Ago Alexander Jones after he tripped over a video game controller on Tuesday. The family was at a South Los Angeles hotel when the incident took place.

Jones alleged that Flowers admitted to punching the little boy causing him to fall and hit his head. Dee’Ago lost consciousness and later died at a local hospital.

“He told me that he didn’t think he hit him that hard for him to pass away,” Jones explained. “And I kept telling him stop hitting my son. And every time I told him to stop, I got the outcome. I was getting beat up.”





According to ABC7, the grieving mother was sleeping, and Flowers woke her up to tell her Dee’Ago was distressed. The mom also alleged that Flowers was physically abusive to her and the child.

“If you guys are in an abusive relationship, then I suggest you leave because this is the outcome I got, my baby gone because of him,” Jones told KTLA.

The murderous man was arrested by Torrance Police Department and was arraigned on Friday.

His bail was set at $100,000. The investigation is still ongoing.