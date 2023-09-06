Shannon Sharpe Calls Stephen A. Smith ‘Skip’ Multiple Times During ‘First Take’ Debut

After seven years arguing against Skip Bayless on “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe seemingly found it hard to remember Stephen A. Smith’s name when making his “First Take” debut.

Sharpe sat across from Smith for the first time on Monday, September 4 for his inaugural co-hosting post on ESPN’s “First Take.” Discourse on the latest in sports went well aside from the two times the “Undisputed” alum called Smith “Skip” during the live broadcast.

A video making its rounds on social media shows Sharpe accidentally calling Stephen A. Smith “Skip” before quickly clearing up his mistake.

“The lions were picked to win that division Skip….I’m sorry. Stephen A,” Sharpe tells Smith.

Smith appeared understanding as he told Sharpe, “It’s alright. It’s alright.”

Shannon accidentally calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/17e9QqNgye — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 4, 2023

Later on in the live show, Sharpe slipped up again and called Smith “Skip” by accident while sharing an old NFL story about Ben Coats.

“You know what, Skip,” Sharpe said before immediately catching his mistake. But again, Smith said “It’s okay,” with Sharpe acknowledging how long he served on his previous post.

“It’s been seven years. Stephen A!” he quipped.

Here's the second time Sharpe called Smith "Skip," in the next segment. "It's been seven years. Stephen A!" pic.twitter.com/3FPwV3Wl3n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 4, 2023

Back in May, it was announced that Sharpe was leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless after seven years on the show. His exit was the result of Fox Sports reaching a buyout that ended his time on the show, the network, along with his podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” NBC Sports reports.

Ahead of Sharpe’s tearful exit in June, there was clear friction between him and Bayless following Skip’s callous remarks about the Damar Hamlin incident earlier this year. Sharpe was noticeably absent from the show the day after Bayless made his comments.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless argument 2 days after Damar Hamlin incident!! End of an era! pic.twitter.com/KR1A7evZ0j — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) June 1, 2023

Elsewhere, the pair got into a verbal squabble on air in December 2022 when Bayless seemingly shunned Sharpe’s NFL career to defend Tom Brady.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Stephen A. Smith hosted “First Take” with Skip Bayless for four years up until Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports in 2016. The pair have taken subtle jabs at each other on their television shows and podcasts over the years.

Most recently, Smith denied Bayless’ claims of not being the cause for a probationary period “First Take” was placed on during their time hosting together.

“Skip left some things out when speaking on some past First Take moments,” Smith tweeted last week along with a video clip.

Skip left some things out when speaking on some past First Take moments pic.twitter.com/rDBW99Vefl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 31, 2023

