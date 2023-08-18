Shannon Sharpe Joins Stephen A. Smith On ESPN’s ‘First Take’

In a matchup that will likely have sports fans clamoring for more, two of the most explosive sports analysts will go toe-to-toe two times a week starting in the fall. According to The New York Post, coming up on ESPN this football season, Shannon Sharpe will be an undisputed First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith on the popular sports show.

Reportedly, the fiery former host of FS1’s Undisputed will be teamed with Smith twice weekly for the NFL season.

The two are slated to be on screen together on Mondays and Tuesdays, presumably to discuss the weekend and Monday night football games. Sharpe is making a return to the program. Before partnering with Skip Bayless over at FS1, Sharpe was a regular guest (in 2016) on First Take, which helped land him the spot across from Bayless. Bayless was a regular host on First Take before going to FS1.

: Shannon Sharpe is joining First Take with Stephen A. Smith, per @sportsrapport and @AndrewMarchandhttps://t.co/pyq1KTbnQf Shannon Sharpe will debate Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays on ESPN on ‘First Take’, per the New York Post. More here:… pic.twitter.com/ky2c0pRsyp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2023

There is also a rumored landing spot for Sharpe’s wildly popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Sharpe left “Undisputed” after this year’s NBA Finals in June. No reason was given as to why he was going, but people who were fans of the show knew that the former NFL champion and Bayless had been at odds in recent months.

On the last show he co-hosted, Sharpe thanked the controversial Bayless for allowing him to share the spotlight of the daily debate show.

“Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother. I’m here because of you. You allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. I’m going to cry in the car, but I’m not going to cry now. The opportunity that you gave me to become what I became, I’m very indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You’ve helped me grow more than you’ll ever know. All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave everything I had,” he said.

Sharpe did cry on the show.

Sports fans are excited to see the two sometimes contentious men go up for and against each other in what will no doubt be a lively show that will garner several quotes from both sportscasters.