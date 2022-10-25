Shaq's Got a Six-Pack! Shaquille O'Neal Loses 40 Pounds -- Goes Topless for Gym Session

Talk about “Shaq’tin a fool!” Shaquille O’Neal is going topless to show off the results of his dedication to health and fitness.

Shaq took to Instagram last week to share a video kicking off “Thot Daddy Thursday,” where he flexed his ripped abs and muscles around his at-home gym.

“#THOTDADDYTHURSDAY STARTS TODAY,” Shaq captioned the post.

The post garnered praise from his followers with many applauding the NBA champion’s toned abs and oiled physique.

“Yeah Buddy, I see you hitting those Olympia Poses Big Bro,” one friend wrote.

“U Mean Thanos Thursdays,” added another.

The video revealed the results of Shaq’s weight loss journey that started after he looked in the mirror and didn’t like what he saw. The Inside The NBA host recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show where he took a light jab at his co-host Charles Barkley while opening up about what prompted his return to the gym.

“I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body,” Shaq said.

“All right, I didn’t want my stomach over the belly anymore so I’m just like ‘Let me go ahead and get slim.’ ”

Since making the life-changing decision, Shaq developed a more fit and toned physique after losing close to 40 pounds.

“I was 401 pounds, now I’m 365,” he said. “I’m trying to take it back to 345 and I want to have muscles everywhere and I want to do underwear [Fruit of the Looms] with my sons.”

In December 2021, Shaq opened up to Men’s Health about his goal to lose weight after gaining weight during the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. The NBA legend shared his hope to post a “topless selfie” for his 50th birthday.

Shaq didn’t get around to posting the topless selfie when he turned 50 back in March, but he has “Thot Daddy Thursdays” to make up for it.