Shaquille O’Neal Finally Served Legal Documents in FTX Lawsuit After Successfully Evading For Months

Attorneys representing investors in the cryptocurrency company FTX have caught up to NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal is named in the class-action lawsuit filed against the retired basketball player and other celebrities who endorsed the firm.

Adam Moskowitz, the attorney representing the investors in the lawsuit and a partner at Moskowitz Law Firm, tweeted out the new development.

“UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit.”

UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit. — The Moskowitz Law Firm (@moskowitzesq) April 17, 2023

Last month, The New York Post reported that the TNT announcer had been avoiding being served the legal documents from the lawsuit. O’Neal was among those named in a lawsuit filed in December pertaining to his involvement with FTX. Other celebrities, like NBA champion, Stephen Curry, and NFL champion, Tom Brady, were also named in the lawsuit.

The company filed for bankruptcy after being the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange just last November, behind Binance.

The lawsuit against the celebrities who endorsed FTX was filed by an investor in the company, Edwin Garrison. He claimed his crypto account went bankrupt after “being exposed to” the endorsements by the celebrities.

Last year, O’Neal stated he was only a celebrity being used for an ad.

“I have nothing to hide. If I was heavily involved, I would be at the forefront saying, ‘Hey.’ But I was just a paid spokesperson,” O’Neal said in December 2022.