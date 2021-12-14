Sharon Bowen Becomes First Black Woman To Chair Massive NYSE Board

Also called the “Big Board,” the NYSE calls itself the world’s largest stock exchange. A deep-rooted Wall Street fixture, it reportedly has a combined capitalization of $36 trillion and 2,400 listed companies.
Bowen’s appointment comes as the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), NYSE’s parent company, has announced senior leadership changes. “As organizations everywhere adjust to a world transformed by the pandemic, our management team is evolving along with the market environment,” ICE founder Jeff Sprecher stated, according to TRT World.
The management shuffle reputedly comes as the NYSE faces growing competition from Nasdaq Inc. and other stock exchanges. Nasdaq has raised a total of $191 billion through IPOs in 2021, nearly double the $109 billion raised at the NYSE, based on data from Dealogic.