Shea Moisture And Roku Launch New Show, ‘Next Black Millionaires’

On July 7, in partnership with Shea Moisture, Roku debuted a new docu-series called The Next Black Millionaires. The six-episode show centers on three Black business owners as they discover how to elevate their brand and solidify their position as their industry’s next big name. Meet Dorian Morris of Undefined Beauty, LaToya Stirrup of KAZMALEJE, and Neil Hudson of the Scotch Boyz.

Dorian Morris launched her beauty and wellness brand Undefined Beauty in 2018. With an incentive to “undefine” the beauty industry as we know it, Morris combines traditional plant magic with clinically-proven science to create products that are unapologetic, uncompromising, and unfiltered.

LaToya Stirrup helped found the haircare company, KAZMALEJE, alongside her two sisters, LaTasha and LaTrice. The siblings grew tired of their wash days lasting hours at a time, having to aggressively detangle their hair, and dealing with excessive shedding. So, they decided to create KAZMALEJE. The three sisters took the idea of finger detangling and applied it to hair combs. Soon, they managed to design combs suitable for all types of hair. Not long after, the tools grew in popularity and can now be purchased in mass retail.

Neil Hudson founded Scotch Boyz with his three childhood friends, Drew Gray, Matthew Wallace, and Kemar Swaby. The idea for the hot sauce company arose when the group won a barbecue competition held in Jamaica. After receiving frequent requests for more sauce, the men eventually decided to launch their own company, called Scotch Boyz. This sauce and seasoning company allows you to enjoy the island flavors of Jamaica without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

The new series will follow these three entrepreneurs as they strive to become the next Black millionaires. In addition to the series, Shea Moisture will also feature the three brands’ best-selling products in Target stores nationwide, starting on July 9. 600 locations across the country will sell the items featured on the show in Next Black Millionaires-branded displays, granting them exposure to wider audiences. Be sure to keep an eye out.

