2026 Women Of Power Legacy Honoree Shellye Archambeau Broke Barriers As A Former Tech CEO And Fortune 500 Board Member

Fortune 500 board member and former MetricStream CEO Shellye Archambeau will celebrate Black women in the boardroom when she takes the stage at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit to receive her Legacy Award.

Archambeau joins a distinguished lineup of women from business and the arts receiving top honors at this year’s Legacy Awards Gala. She is recognized for over 30 years of experience building and scaling B2C and B2B tech brands and becoming the first Black woman CEO in Silicon Valley with expertise in governance, risk, and compliance, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

A senior executive mentor with the ExCo Group, Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon Communications (chairing the Corporate Governance and Policy Committee), Roper Technologies (chairing the Nominating and Governance Committee), Okta, and Lineage, where she helps advance a more sustainable cold chain. She also sits on the boards of national nonprofits Catalyst and Braven, and previously served on the boards of Nordstrom and Arbitron.

As former CEO of Silicon Valley’s MetricStream, Archambeau helped establish the company as a leader in governance, risk, and compliance solutions. She has also held executive roles, including chief marketing officer and EVP of Sales at NorthPoint Communications, EVP of sales and marketing at Loudcloud, and President of Blockbuster.com, where she launched the retailer’s online presence.

After establishing herself in the boardroom, Archambeau has leveraged her platform to support others—appearing as an expert on CNN and CNBC, contributing to Forbes, and collaborating with HBCUs, among other initiatives. In 2020, she published Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms.

Fortune named the book one of the top business books of 2020.

Archambeau’s other accolades include being ranked the second-most influential African American in IT by Business Insider, being listed among Newsmax’s 100 Most Influential Business Leaders in America, and receiving the NCWIT Symons Innovator Award from the National Center for Women & Information Technology.

Shellye Archambeau’s decades of business leadership will be celebrated at the 2026 Legacy Awards Gala, where she will accept her Legacy Award alongside luminaries such as Angela Bassett, Carla Harris, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, and Bennie Wiley.

Registration for the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit is available HERE.

