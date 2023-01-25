Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child—’Very Happy and Healthy’ Baby Girl—with Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Actor Shemar Moore is finally part of the “Girl Dad Gang” after welcoming his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

On Tuesday, a rep for Moore, 52, confirmed the S.W.A.T star and Dizon, 39, welcomed a baby girl, People reported.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” the rep said. “The family is very happy and healthy.”

It’s their first child together and Dizon’s third. The model also shares daughter Charli, 5, with actor Stephen Bishop and her son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

After People shared the big news, Moore reposted the announcement to share his excitement with his fans and followers.

“Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽,” he captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Moore introduced baby Frankie Moore to the world in a photo holding his infant daughter.

The baby news comes just a few weeks after Moore revealed the pregnancy and the special meaning behind the expected delivery date during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Moore admitted that he started to doubt his chances of becoming a father as he got older in age.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here,” he said.

“I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up.”

Now with a child to carry on his legacy, The Diary of a Mad Black Woman star is at peace.

“It’s going to be the best part of… My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”