Cheap or Chic? Shereé Whitfield Defends She by Shereé High Price Points: ‘It’s Worth Every Penny’

Shereé Whitfield knows about the criticism surrounding her She By Shereé price points. But the Bravo star is standing by them!

At BravoCon earlier this month, Whitfield continued to defend her clothing line after customers complained about the quality and similar designs found on retail sites like SHEIN and Amazon, PageSix reports. Many were also offended by the $142 T-shirts and $262 hoodies the OG housewife was selling.

The official launch of She By Shereé took center stage in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans had been anticipating the line’s release after Shereé teased the brand since season 1. Things haven’t been smooth sailing since Shereé debuted the line during the season finale.

“I defend it because you’re getting quality,” Whitfield told Page Six Style exclusively at BravoCon 2022 in New York City.

“My joggers and the pieces that I have, you compare them to some of the other brands — I don’t want to say names — but some of the fast fashion you see on Instagram, you’re not getting quality,” she added.

Amid the criticism and mockery surrounding her brand, Shereé also spoke with People to defend her company’s high price points due to the high “quality” and time she says was put into each piece.

“I know people had an issue. ‘Oh, this is this price?’ but when you’re comparing my line to some of those other lines out there, you have to remember that they order hundreds of thousands of their products, so of course, they’re going to get a much better price per item and then sell each item for cheaper,” Shereé explained.

“They can afford to do that; I can’t. I don’t get huge discounts when I’m making things. So I have to charge a little more to cover that cost.”

She also insists that her pieces are well-made with high-quality materials that take time to produce.

“Everything I’m making is quality, too,” Shereé said.

“I’m not just buying a cheap T-shirt and printing my design on it. It’s a quality T-shirt! My hoodies have embroidery on them. I’m working with organic. I’m making clothes that will last, that won’t fall apart in the wash, that you can wear over and over again. It’s not cheap. I wish it were, but it’s not.”

When it comes to why her t-shirts retail for $142 or $82, it’s because they’re hand-signed, which takes time out of the reality star’s day.

“People were also saying, ‘Can you sign this?’ so we came up with this idea to sign the T-shirts beforehand and sell them that way,” Shereé explained.

“Now, that’s me. That’s taking my time, my energy, my hand to sign each T-shirt that’s delivered. It’s not a stamp. It’s not a print. It’s me putting love into these items. So again, that comes at a cost and a signed version is definitely going to be more.”

“It’s worth every penny,” she insists.

“Like, my She’s a Star [$252] hoodie is worth every penny, because you are a star as far as I’m concerned.”

Fans have continued bashing the She By Shereé line for its high price on items many say can be found elsewhere.

“She better go ahead knowing that she’s using the same fabric as Shein 😂😂😂,” one critic wrote in response.