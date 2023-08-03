Shipt and Producer Issa Rae Host Four Howard University Students This Summer

Shipt, the delivery service, is changing the landscape of advertising through a collaboration with actress and producer Issa Rae.

The project helps underrepresented groups break into creative industries, especially advertising, where African Americans make up a scant 7.2% of professionals, according to the Association of National Advertisers.

Over the summer, Shipt hosted four students from Howard University—Avery Harrell, Serenity Owens, Gavin Kelley, and Kayla Collins—to participate in an internship program. The students received guidance from industry leaders, including Rae, as they spent 12 weeks conceptualizing and creating a 30-second advertising spot, which ran for the first time in Times Square this week.

Kelley spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about the experience. “It was amazing. I was able to observe and conduct the ins and outs of a nationwide marketing campaign,” he said. Kelley is a rising junior who is majoring in computer information systems.

“Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career, and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion,” Rae said in a press release. “Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I’m excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent.”

Rae has also compiled a list of college essentials, which students can shop from on Shipt. The first 500 students to sign up for the student membership program will be gifted a kit of Rae’s need-to-haves, including Be Rooted 3pk Ballpoint Affirmation Pens and Cheez-it Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers.

Shipt, a Target-owned company, is also offering college students nationwide same-day delivery while keeping within a reasonable budget. For only $4.99 a month, students can have items delivered directly to them, including school supplies, electronics, or anything else they may need in a pinch.

The service is not limited to college campuses. Students can also receive deliveries to their houses and apartments. For more information, visit Shipt.com/student.

