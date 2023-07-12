‘Issa Deal!’ Issa Rae’s Raedio Inks Deal With Def Jam Recordings

Hip hip HOORAE! Issa Rae has the Midas touch and it seems that Def Jam Recordings wants a piece of her gold.

The 38-year-old Insecure creator and actress has struck a multi-year deal with the legendary record label that will give Raedio, the music imprint of Rae’s media company, the opportunity to sign, market, and distribute signed artists.

The deal will include publishing, music supervision, a music library, podcasts, and digital content as well as live events.

“Our mission at Raedio is to continually evolve how and where people discover music and the opportunities for artists behind it,” said Raedio president Benoni Tagoe. “Def Jam is the perfect partner with a storied legacy to align with Raedio’s mission and vision of disrupting the music industry as we know it. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach and fostering a creative home for our new artists.”

Previously, Raedio found a home at Atlantic Records and partnered with Google to support new artists like Baby Tate, Nnena, Josh Levi, and TeaMarr.

Rae’s popularity will certainly continue to rise as the highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theaters on July 21 but she’s already proven herself to be a dream partner for some of the biggest brands in the world.

“Issa Rae is one of the most talented, respected and versatile creative leaders working in entertainment today,” said Def Jam chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun. “Her passion for artistry and authentic storytelling puts Black creators and creatives at the center of an expansive world, where they resonate deeply with her audience. Raedio exemplifies Issa’s savvy, strategic, and forward-thinking approach to building culture and community, aligning all of her verticals into one powerful audio ecosystem. Def Jam is thrilled to partner with Issa and the incredible team at Raedio on this new venture, and we look forward to telling more amazing stories together.”