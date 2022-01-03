Singer Omarion Tries To Cash In On Omicron Variant Jokes

For the second time in his career, singer Omarion is welcoming and joining the fun as his name and a potential global crisis are playfully interchanged.

If you’ve been online anytime since the omicron COVID-19 variant was discovered, chances are you’ve seen someone refer to the highly contagious variant strain as “Omarion.” Creative Twitter users have even gone so far as to use a clip from the video for his 2005 single “Touch” to explain how the coronavirus is transmitted.

A breakdown of how the #Omicron aka @Omarion Variant affects the vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5lFKWz1NSj — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) December 22, 2021

The former B2K singer decided to jump in on the fun, partnering with ABC’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve TV special to release a couple of faux PSAs on TikTok.

In all, Omarion released three TikTok videos, one reassuring fans that they don’t need to isolate if they come into contact with him, and the other offering general advice on social distancing.

“While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance,” he jokes in one of the viral clips, “cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music.”

Each of the three videos quickly amassed over 100,000 views on TikTok in addition to being shared to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Variety reports.

Though there are no social media records to support his claim, Omarion joked that this is not the first time he’s had to help fans distinguish between his name and the global crisis of the day.

“The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K,” he said. “That ain’t how it’s supposed to be, but seriously, I want to wish you all a happy and safe new year’s. Peace.”