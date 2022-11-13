Six-Year-Old Boy Dies In Georgia After Finding ‘Toy’ Gun And Accidentally Shooting Himself

A six-year-old Georgia boy passed away after he found what he thought was a toy gun and accidentally shot himself. According to The Telegraph, Zi Zi Olmstead died on Nov. 5 in Calhoun, Ga.

Police Chief Tony Pyle said Zi Zi found the gun behind his apartment building and accidentally shot himself at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5. Zi Zi’s mom, Tara Olmstead, reportedly let the dog out and when she went outside, police said that her son followed behind her.

Zi Zi reportedly said that he had found a “toy” before going back inside, and Olmstead heard a pop. She ran inside and found her son with a gunshot wound to his head. The “toy” that Zi Zi found was a 9 mm Taurus handgun, which was found next to him.

Zi Zi was a student at Calhoun Primary School in Calhoun, approximately 69 miles northwest of Atlanta. The superintendent for Calhoun City Schools Michele Taylor said that Zi Zi was loved by his classmates, teachers and staff members.

“He was loved by his classmates, friends, teachers and staff members. We continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Calhoun City Schools also shared a message on Twitter with the caption, “Our deepest condolences to the Olmstead family, Zi Zi’s teachers, and friends during this difficult time!”

Our deepest condolences to the Olmstead family, Zi Zi’s teachers, and friends during this difficult time! 💔 pic.twitter.com/bDlfjGq5Lp — Calhoun City Schools (@CalhounSchools) November 7, 2022

The police are still investigating the shooting.

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover funeral costs. A memorial service is being held on Nov.16, 2022, at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The service begins at 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends at 4 p.m. at the church. The family asked that people attending the service dress in the colors blue and red to honor Zi Zi and his love of Spider-Man.