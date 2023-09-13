Is Slick Rick Planning First Album In Nearly 25 Years?

It’s been nearly 25 years since Ricky Walters, professionally known as Slick Rick, released a new album. According to an Instagram post from legendary celebrity photographer Jonathan Mannion, an upcoming album may come from “The Ruler.”

With his multiple appearances celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Slick Rick has performed the hits that have made him a household name with hip-hop fans.

The 58-year-old rapper was well-received in 1986 when he debuted his masterful storytelling in nursery rhyme form. His earliest music was collabs with Doug E. Fresh and the Get Fresh Crew. Their debut single, “The Show,” with the B-Side cut, “La Di Da Di,” were hits in hip-hop circles. His solo project, The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, on Def Jam Records in 1988, the album solidified Slick Rick’s place as one of the greatest storytellers in hip-hop history.

His last album, The Art of Storytelling, was released in 1999.

Mannion, who has photographed countless hip-hop albums (including Nas, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross), revealed a photo of himself and Rick drinking champagne. In his caption, he stated that he had taken new pictures of the revered rapper for his latest music collection.

“REASONING. This man has lived a helluva life to reach this current calm. Blessed to have received the call that the new album was on the way… a fresh new approach to tunes, now with newly created legendary photos to match,” the post read.

Mannion continued, “We collaborate well. As I did the first time that I ever photographed the incomparable @therulernyc in 1998, I brought champagne to toast him. @moetchandon always flowing. I was also “knighted” again… a renewal of vows, of sorts… with nearly every piece of his legendary gold, platinum, diamond-encrusted heavy metal available weighing down my neck. Beyond honored! 📷 @directedbysam.”

