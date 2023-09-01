Hip-Hop Wins! Cam'ron and Nas Squash Their Long-Standing Beef

Hip-hop beefs are a normal thing in the industry and, as the years go by, some beefs still aren’t resolved. With the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the world has seen former enemies sharing stages and letting bygones be bygones. Harlem Dipset member and It Is What It Is co-founder, Cam’ron recently acknowledged Queenbridge rapper Nas for putting aside past differences and inviting him to the hip-hop concert, Mass Appeal’s Hip-Hop 50 Live that took place at Yankee Stadium earlier this month.

Earlier this week, the “Horse & Carriage” rapper took to Instagram to thank Nas and the company he owns, Mass Appeal, who also produced the epic hip-hop show at Yankee Stadium in the home of hip-hop, The Bronx.

The two had a beef dating back to the early 2000s, when Nas dissed Cam’ron during a Hot 97 interview. Cam’ron stated in earlier interviews that he never understood why Nas did so, but it was a beef nonetheless. Still, he gave Nas a shoutout for allowing him to be a part of this historic event.

“I wanna give a quick shoutout to that ni**a Nas real quick. Queensbridge Nas, yes, Escobar. A lot of people may not know, or if you do know, that was his event, him and his company’s event, Mass Appeal, at Yankee Stadium the other day.”

“For them to invite me and make me a part of the Hip-Hop 50 s**t that they put together, knowing the history we had in the past, that was really big of him to respect what I got going on as my contribution to hip-hop the last 25 years I’ve been doing it.”

“And with the past we had, whether it was beef or not beef or just music, whatever it is, I appreciate the invite from probably the greatest lyricist in our time, in our era. So I just wanna say I’m thankful for that, thank you Mass Appeal.”

Cam’ron has a lot to be thankful for as his podcast, It Is What It Is with fellow Harlem rapper, Ma$e, was just picked up by Underdog Fantasy for a reported eight-figure contract for the next 18 months.