Slutty Vegan Opens 13th Location On Spelman’s College Campus

It’s move-in week at Spelman College, and the students aren’t the only ones unpacking for residency. Pinky Cole has expanded her Slutty Vegan empire with a new location on the campus of the private, historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta. In a video posted to Instagram, Cole told followers about the new location as she walked the campus and showed a clip of the inside of the restaurant.

Welcoming Slutty Vegan as part of the on-campus dining options for its students is part of the school’s mission to “provide fresh, healthy, high-quality foods that are responsibly sourced.”

“Just in time for the new academic year, Spelman College is excited to partner with Bon Appétit to create a new dining experience that reflects the College’s culture of excellence,” Spelman captioned a video on Instagram that briefly showed the Slutty Vegan spot.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the menu will include the One Night Stand, a vegan burger with plant-based bacon and “Slut Sauce,” and the Big Dawg, a bratwurst with sauerkraut and sauce layered between a pretzel bun. Students will also have the option to order plant-based tacos, fries, chicken tenders, and Slutty Vegan desserts such as banana pudding and sweet potato pie.

Cole’s exciting news follows the celebration of the vegan restaurant chain’s fifth anniversary. “Five years ago, when we started this company, we never imagined that we’d literally be changing the world,” Cole wrote on social media.

Slutty Vegan is located in the Atlanta University Center neighborhood at 350 Spelman Lane SW in the Manley College Center. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Aug. 16, 2023, and will be open to the public.