Three Generations of Snoop Dogg’s Family Featured in Skims 2022 Holiday Collection

The Broadus family, led by entertainer Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg is featured in a promotional campaign for SKIMS, the company co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede.

The latest holiday campaign for the SKIMS brand features three generations of Snoop Dogg’s family – including Snoop with his wife, children, and grandchildren – all wearing SKIMS. This is the first time that the hip-hop stalwart’s family has been photographed together.

The campaign features the head of the family, Snoop Dogg along with his wife, Shantee Broadus, and their three children, as well as their offsprings’ kids; Cordell Broadus & his kids Lunda and Journey; Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce; and Corde Broadus with his three kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

The fashion company introduced the Broadus family a year after presenting songstress and entrepreneur, Teyana Taylor, and her former NBA-playing husband, Iman Shumpert, with their family in 2021.

To purchase the collection worn by the Broadus clan, you can go directly to the SKIMS website at SKIMS.com. Merchandise can also be bought from brick-and-mortar retailers including Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew, and David Jones.

If you want to also purchase some gifts for your cat and/or dog, Snoop recently announced that he has partnered with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc. to create a new pet accessory line.

The company is appropriately named Snoop Doggie Doggs. The line intends to pull inspiration from the entertainer’s lifestyle and will prompt pet owners everywhere to spoil their dogs, as well as their cats.