NBC Adds Snoop Dogg To Summer Olympics Primetime Show

Is there anything hip-hop entrepreneur Snoop Dogg can’t do?

NBC Sports recently announced that Calvin Broadus, better known to the world as Snoop Dogg, will be joining its coverage of the Olympics this summer in Paris. The multitalented lyricist will lend his views onsite at the Olympic Primetime Show, starting July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

ICYMI. @SnoopDogg is joining NBC’s primetime coverage of @Paris2024 as a special correspondent https://t.co/4an1VoNxxT — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) January 1, 2024

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

In the video clip below, Snoop gives a sample of how he interacts with Olympic athletes, including Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder), and Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball).

Teaming up with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico, Snoop will bring the expected unexpected way he sees things. He’ll also explore the scenes taking place in Paris.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

NBC will air the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on NBC and Peacock from July 26-Aug. 11.

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Credits Financial Success To ‘Doing Bad Business’ That Almost Left Him Bankrupt