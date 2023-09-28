‘I’m Not Here To Get Drunk. I’m Here To Get Money’: Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn’t Drink The Alcohol He Endorses

Snoop Dogg has endorsed several alcoholic brands over the years, including Indoggo Gin and 19 Crimes Wine, and we’ve even seen him in commercials for Corona beer. Although he is well known for the blunts he smokes, he recently revealed that he doesn’t drink the product that he peddles to the masses.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “GGN – Double G News,” the Doggfather spoke to Girls Trip actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. The conversation was about Snoop being endorsed by three different alcohol brands, and Haddish wanted to know how he was able to obtain the deals and how she could learn from him. Snoop, while smoking a blunt, explained to the comedian that you need to dictate the terms, instead of the other way around. He then confessed that he doesn’t even drink the brands he represents.

“What’s so cold is — they know it, and I can say it publicly — I don’t drink none of that shit. And they know what it is. It’s like, n**ga, you don’t pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So I’m not here to get drunk. I’m here to get money,” he said, like a true sage!

As Snoop is a master of pushing products, earlier this summer he and Bay Area legend E-40 announced a collaborative cookbook, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon. The offering was originally supposed to be released this month, but the release date was pushed back to Nov. 14 by Chronicle Books. It will feature more than 65 recipes from the two businessmen as a follow-up to Snoop’s successful cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

Snoop is also going back to his first love – music. He and Dr. Dre have been in the studio preparing the world for the next project the duo will be releasing soon.

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Says New Skechers Collaboration Has ‘Shoes For Everyone’