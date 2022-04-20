Snoop Dogg To Launch a Death Row Records App, Will Remove Music Catalog From Low-Paying Streaming Platforms

Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg is ready to help artists get what’s rightfully theirs. He intends to launch an app for Death Row Records that will exclusively stream the label’s catalog of artists. He says the streaming companies are paying “pennies” for millions of streams.

The new Death Row Records owner stated that he has pulled the music catalog from streaming services like Spotify because they pay low rates to the artists.

The Doggfather appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Hip Hop Wired reported that Snoop removed classic songs like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, his first album Doggystyle, and Tha Dogg Pound’s Dog Food from streaming services Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.

He also mentions the music will also live in the metaverse.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people because those platforms don’t pay,” he said.

“And those platforms get millions and millions and millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels, so what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform which is something similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and then the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Snoop, who just had a lawsuit against him dropped, is looking forward to making the app financially viable to artists who recorded on Death Row.

“You can get a hundred million streams and you don’t make a million dollars, so what the f**k is that? You want me to keep giving you my music, but somebody making the money and it ain’t me, and I can’t afford to keep doing that.”

According to USA Today, attorneys for the young woman who made the accusations against Snoop and his associate, Bishop Don Magic Juan, filed a notice of dismissal with California’s Central District Court last Wednesday. The plaintiff asked that the court dismiss the lawsuit “in its entirety.” The next day, U.S. district judge George H. Wu ordered the dismissal as requested.