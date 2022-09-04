Snoop Dogg Wins An Emmy For His Performance In The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Recording artist Snoop Dogg has won an Emmy Award. The “Gin and Juice” singer won the award on Saturday for his performance in The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show along with fellow recording artists Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The performance won in the live Outstanding Variety Special category which is usually won by shows performed during the Tony Awards telecast. Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., shared the news on Twitter with a caption.

“I go by Emmy Award Winner Snoop Dogg.”

“For Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the #Emmy goes to The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring @DrDre, @SnoopDogg, @MaryJBlige, @Eminem, @KendrickLamar, and @50Cent (@NBC)! #Emmys #Emmys2022.”

Executive producers Jay Z (Shawn Carter), Desiree Perez and Jesse Collins also won Emmys for the halftime show along with executive co-producers Dave Meyers and Dionne Harmon as well as supervising producer Aaron B. Cooke.

The show aired on NBC on Feb. 13 and featured hits such as “Still D.R.E.,” “In Da Club,” “Family Affair,” “California Love,” “M.a.a.D City” and “No More Drama.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was broadcast from Inglewood, Calif., and also marked the first time the halftime show focused on hip-hop music and rap. The show also included more than 400 professional dancers and volunteers, a Doggystyle poster and Crip-walking.

Eminem was instructed not to take a knee by the NFL during the performance, but the rapper defied the order and did so anyway in honor of blacklisted former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick infamously refused to stand for the national anthem during games to protest the oppression of Black people in the U.S back in 2016. He eventually took a knee instead out of respect for the military but has not played professional football since his contract ended with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked the 2022 halftime show the 4th best halftime show of all time with Beyoncé in the number 3 spot. U2 won the number 2 spot and Prince won first place for his performance in 2007.