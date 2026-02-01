Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Mourns Loss Of 10-Month-Old Baby Girl The young mother had dealt with a life-threatening health condition, which resulted in her giving birth prematurely.







Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is grieving the loss of her 10-month-old child after a lengthy-stint in the NICU.

Broadus relayed the unfortunate news Jan. 31, announcing the death of her baby girl to her Instagram Story. In the heartbreaking post, the 26-year-old also shared a picture of her and the daughter, named Codi Dreaux.

“Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote to social media, as reported by People.

Just three weeks before the infant’s untimely death, Broadus was celebrating the release of her child from the hospital. Broadus revealed that she had given birth three months prematurely in February 2025, leading the child to spend several months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

However, things had begun to look up with doctors allowing Broadus to take her baby girl home.

Now, Broadus and the child’s father, Wayne Deuce, are reeling from the death of their baby girl. Both grieving parents shared photos from the infant’s life, with her father stating it’s the “saddest” time of his life.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” shared Deuce.

Broadus was prompted to give birth 6 months into her pregnancy after she began to develop a series of health issues. The illness, HELLP syndrome, is a life-threatening health condition, considered to be a more severe form of preeclampsia. Prior to this pregnancy-related issue, Broadus had publicly struggled with other illnesses, including a stroke and lupus.

Despite the early arrival, Broadus delivered her daughter safely at 25 weeks. She also shared to Instagram about her “nicu baby,” stating that divine protection kept both mother and child healthy.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” wrote Broadus at the time. “But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

Unfortunately for Broadus and her family, the young child could not survive. However, her family has banded together to support the grieving mother as she grapples with this heart-wrenching loss. The family’s patriarch, Snoop Dogg, also posted a picture, letting his following know that they remain united through the grief.

