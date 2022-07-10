Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Calls Out ‘Miserable’ Colorist Trolls Demeaning Her Relationship

Cori Broadus, the 23-year-old daughter of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, seemed to have no other option but to take to social media and slam haters about the cruel comments she receives on the daily about her relationship with boyfriend Wayne Duece.

The dark-skinned beauty admitted to being hurt by the incessant bullying she receives online simply because of her complexion. Internet trolls insist that Duece is only with her because of her father.

“Ya’ll are so miserable and it’s so sad,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “It’s hard not to let people comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling, but I’m still human and words hurt. How do ya’ll have time to sit on someone page and just talk s—, it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So hateful. I’m praying cause that’s a sickness fr.”

In a second post, she continued by calling out the claim in question and that she’s been experiencing this misplaced hatred ever since she was in high school.

“Ya’ll love saying a n—- must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me[?],” Broadus wrote. “It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person, I’m more than that. I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all [of] this, but I been dealing with this s— since high school…. it’s frustrating as f— to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here ya’ll f—ing suck.”

The mounting hate seemed to be set off by a sweet birthday tribute her boyfriend posted on his Instagram two weeks ago, celebrating Broadus for being his “soulmate” in all the ways she compliments his life.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful princess @princessbroadus,” Duece captioned the post. “I love you sooo much you are my world!!!! I don’t think y’all understand my love for this girl !! I love waking up to you everyday, and you being my best friend, you being my dog baby mama, my business partner, and my soul mate and I wouldn’t change nothing about it I love you baby girl we going up tonight SHOT UPP!! happy birthday.”

The hate particularly stemmed from the first image in his post, where Broadus is seen wearing cornrows and no makeup.

Many fans came to her defense and urged that dark skin Black women are owed respect just as much as any lighter skinned woman. Others brought up that colorism is the root of the unwarranted hate, a debate that plagues the Black community.

We send love to every dark skinned Black woman who know this reality all too well — you are a goddess!