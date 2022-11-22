Who Let the Dogs Out? Snoop. Rapper Snoop Dogg Launches Pet Accessory Line

What’s the use of being named Snoop Dogg if you can’t capitalize off of it?

Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg, announced that he has partnered with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc., a leading manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel, to create a new pet accessory line.

The company is appropriately named Snoop Doggie Doggs. The line intends to pull inspiration from the entertainer’s lifestyle and will prompt pet owners everywhere to spoil their dogs, as well as their cats.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement.

“These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!”

The Death Row Records owner is launching the pet accessory line before the peak holiday shopping season. Snoop Doggie Doggs merchandise is available exclusively at SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and on through Amazon, with prices ranging from $14.99 to $99.99.. The products from Snoop Doggie Doggs will range in size XS-XL, but the rapper plans to have a “big dog” size as well.

You can purchase items like dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes, and more, as well as a similar line of products for cats. The line includes collections such as “Off The Chain,” “Boss Lady,” and “Throw a Dogg a Bone.”

“Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space,” said Rob Brandegee, co-founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc.

“Snoop’s personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays–it’s the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat.”

Snoop isn’t looking to rest anytime soon. Last week, he announced an upcoming movie featuring his life story, produced by Universal Pictures. Menace II Society director Allen Hughes is slated to direct the biopic, and Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole is on board to write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.