News by Kandiss Edwards Video Shows Distraught Dad Attacking Son’s Alleged Murderer In Courthouse The altercation occurred during a scheduled court appearance tied to a motion to revoke Marion McKnight’s bond.







A Charlotte father was arrested after attacking the man accused of killing his teenage son inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 19, an act that was caught on video.

Shaheem Snype, 47, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting serious injury.

Video of the incident depicts Snype running toward Marion McKnight, who is charged in the killing of Snype’s 16-year-old son, Jamariyae Dixon, punching him several times, and then knocking him to the ground.

Once on the ground, Snype is shown repeatedly kicking McKnight. The officer escorting McKnight attempted to intervene and appeared to also fall to the ground.

Authorities said McKnight was transported to a hospital following the incident.

The altercation occurred during a scheduled court appearance tied to a motion to revoke McKnight’s bond, Queens City News reported. Prosecutors had filed the motion one day earlier. McKnight had been granted pretrial release in November 2025 under conditions that included electronic monitoring and a $100,000 secured bond.

Dixon’s aunt, Susan Sherrill, told Queen City News that Snype “did what he had to do as a father.”

She added, “Any father would’ve did the same thing. We’re still grieving. This is a wound that will never ever close because my nephew was 16 years old, and he should still be here with us.”

McKnight’s attorney, Mike Kabakoff, said it “was the most violent assault I’ve seen in a courthouse in my 22 years as a lawyer. Any parent can sympathize with the intense grief of losing a child, but the violence we saw in court on Thursday was unacceptable.”

Jamariyae Dixon’s mother disagreed.

“My face smiled,” Lynette Dixon said. “I smiled. That was the first time I had a real smile since my son been gone.”

Snype was released later that day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said Jamariyae Dixon was shot on May 23, 2025, on Stroud Park Court and died four days later at Atrium Health. Detectives identified McKnight as a suspect and charged him with murder.

The bond revocation hearing will be rescheduled due to the incident.

