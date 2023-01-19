Family Drama: Social Media’s Favorite Grandma Dies at 97, Family Reportedly Fights Over Money

Everything was fine until social media’s favorite grandmother became monetized.

The famous grandma, Helen Davis, best known as Queen Holla of “Lottery Frappe and Laughs” on social media, passed away over the weekend at 97 years old, and as family members should be preparing home-going arrangements, there instead seems to be fighting going on over money.

According to Ms. Holla’s granddaughter, Michelle Williams, the fighting started after a male family member took to Instagram to talk negatively about Williams and how she took care of her grandmother, accusing her of letting people steal from Ms. Holla.

She shared that she did the best she could with minimal help from the rest of the family, revealing that Ms. Holla still has living children.

Williams explained that assumptions were being wrongfully made about her and her “circle” possibly taking money that Ms. Holla made from her social media fame.

“If you feel like I was so wrong, and the job I did was so poor, then why didn’t you step in and intervene,” she questioned family who she felt should have been involved in taking care of Ms. Holla.

Williams clarified that her “circle,” which includes her husband, step-daughter, and kids, saw that she needed help taking care of Ms. Holla because no one else in the family did.

Williams made it clear that she had no regrets in her decision to make her grandmother a star.

“I knew my grandmother was talented. I knew she missed her calling. [She’s] been like that all my life,” Williams said.

“Nobody had [anything] to say, until she became popular,” Williams said.

“It feels like they’re entitled. At the end of the day, I don’t owe nobody nothing and Holla don’t owe nobody nothing. This is something we did,” she continued.

Ms. Holla rose to internet fame on TikTok after viewers tuned in to her videos where she broke the fourth wall during live conversations with people and celebrities on Instagram and YouTube. Her vulgar dialect, paired with her sweet demeanor, attracted viewers from all over the world, who became consistent fans.

Family members revealed on social media that Ms. Holla passed away on January 14 in her sleep, after battling breast cancer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for Ms. Holla, who Williams wrote did not have life insurance.