Sources Say T.J. Holmes Remains ‘Confident’ He’ll Keep His Job Following ABC Review

In the wake of an ABC News’ internal investigation, Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes has got the girl and the confidence.

According to Page Six, a source confirmed that Holmes remains certain that he’ll continue his responsibilities on the news network despite his extramarital affairs in the workplace.

“Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” the source said.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the Disney-owned network launched its investigation to determine if Holmes violated any company rules following headlines about his affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. The pair were immediately taken off air and suspended.

Reports further claimed that Holmes, who recently filed to end his 13-year marriage to Marilee FiebigIt, also engaged in an affair with producer Natasha Singh for three years, starting in 2016.

As the scandals emerged, it has also been imperative for ABC to uncover if Holmes was seeing anyone who wasn’t on the same corporate level as him.

Another source verified with Page Six that the purpose of the extended investigation is to “make sure there aren’t going to be even more women coming out.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin described their relationship as an “internal and external distraction.” She told staff members, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

While the investigation persists, Holmes and Robach brought in the new year together with photographs of them making out on a pier in Miami. They are both legally married.

Meanwhile, Goodwin is catching heat for Holmes’ and Robach’s weeks-long absence.

“The whole situation was totally mishandled, and the longer they wait to make a decision, it only makes things more complicated and worse,” one source told Page Six.