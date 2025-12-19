Education by Kandiss Edwards South Carolina State University To Offer New Master’s Program In 2026 The master's program will be one of four new STEM degrees offered by the HBCU.







South Carolina State University has launched an online master of science in cybersecurity program that will begin accepting students in the spring 2026 semester, the university said in a press release.

The new graduate degree is one of four STEM programs added by the historically Black college and university (HBCU). The others are bachelor of science degrees in computer engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

The online cybersecurity master’s program offers options to focus on network defense, digital forensics, or cyber-physical systems security. It is supported by a $405,000 grant from the Battelle Savannah River Alliance.

“These new programs represent a major leap forward in SC State’s mission to educate and empower the next generation of innovators, engineers, and technology leaders,” South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. “From cybersecurity to mechanical and electrical engineering, these degrees directly respond to the workforce needs of South Carolina and the nation.”

South Carolina State University officials said the cybersecurity master’s degree will be 100 percent online and open to students nationwide.

The program builds on South Carolina State’s existing reputation in cybersecurity education. The university’s Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity, housed within the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency, a status renewed through 2029.

University leaders describe the expanded cybersecurity offerings as part of a strategy to address the critical shortage of cyber professionals in both the public and private sectors, particularly as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly central to economic and national security.

The university’s STEM expansion reflects growing interest in advanced technical training at HBCUs that aim to increase opportunities for students from underrepresented backgrounds in high-demand technology fields.

