Southern University Mourns Cheerleader Arlana Miller’s Death After She Uploads Suicide Note to Instagram

Disclosure: This post involves mention of suicide.

HBCU Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana is mourning the tragic death of 19-year-old Arlana Miller after she posted her final goodbye to friends and family on her Instagram account Wednesday.

Miller was a freshman from Dallas, Texas, studying agriculture and participating in the school’s cheer squad, reports HBCU Sports.

The now-removed note starts with a gut-wrenching quote that reads, “May this day bring me rest and peace.” She goes on to write about how she “struggled” alone this year, from tearing her ACL, dealing with COVID, and “nearly failing all of my classes;” however she’s dealt with this sadness since her “early teenage years.”

To her mother, she tells her to not blame herself, reassuring her, “I’m at rest now… I’m happy in the water where everything is still and peaceful.”

She details her heartbreaking struggle, aware of the impact her actions would cause, but was ultimately at her breaking point and hopes her friends and family find peace in her decision.

“I know I’m about to let a lot of people down by what I’m about to do,” she wrote. “But…truth is I’ve already let down so many people throughout my life and it just feels unbearable.”

Miller’s body was found in the Mississippi River, after her tragic social media post sparked concern and reached her family, according to a report from Yahoo.

In a statement released Thursday by Southern University sports, “On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement.”

“Southern Athletics sends our sympathy to Arlana’s family and friends,” said Roman Banks, SU director of athletics. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire SU community. Jaguar Nation is a close community and we grieve together during this difficult time. Arlana’s teammates and coaches are also in mourning, and we are grateful for everyone who is helping and supporting the team.”

Jaguar Nation, We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader. We ask for your prayers, love, and support. Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends. We love you Arlana 💛💙 #ForeverJag Grief counseling is available. pic.twitter.com/aRN5ezz0ih — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) May 5, 2022

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or suicidal urges, or affected by any details of this story, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741; En Español 888-628-9454; The Trevor Project for the LGBTQ+ community at 866-488-7386.