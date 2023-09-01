Sparks Guard Lexie Brown Sidelined for Rest of Season As She Recovers from Illness

It’s been a rough summer for Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown.

The WNBA star is out for the rest of the season as she is recovering from an illness. According to ESPN, the Sparks announced on Tuesday that she is experiencing a non-COVID-19 illness.

“While Lexie is progressing, after thorough consultation with her, the Sparks training staff, and team doctors, it has been determined that the best decision is to allow Lexie to focus on rest and recovery,” the team said in a statement. “The Sparks fully support Lexie through this process and appreciate respect for her privacy. A further update will be provided when available.”

Brown took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank her supporters for their positivity and prayers.

Thank you to those who have sent me positivity and prayer. I’m doing and feeling much better 💜💛 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) August 30, 2023

Brown also opened up to her followers on Instagram and said it’s “been a rough few months, but happy that my health is headed in a positive direction.” She added that the illness has been a “minor setback, but nothing I can’t handle. Thank you everyone for the kind words this season.”

Even though she has kept the details of her health private, the athlete has kept her TikTok followers up-to-date on her road to recovery. A week ago, Brown revealed that she has been “in and out of the hospital for months now, and it’s been a very mentally draining process.” She told followers, “I haven’t been able to be myself this entire summer, pretty much.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@lexiebrown_/video/7270552233706523946?lang=en

In a post from August 10, she revealed that she was cleared to do light workouts and has been doing pilates since. Brown’s social media followers have high hopes that her break from the court will result in a major comeback.

ESPN reported Brown’s contributions to her Sparks teammates as she has competed 12 times and started 11 games. Brown has been praised for her defensive and three-point shooting skills on the court. Brown was officially sidelined for the remainder of the season in late July. After missing five weeks across June and July, she tried to come back in late July, and played three games before ultimately being sidelined for good.