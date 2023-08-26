Bronny James Diagnosed With Congenital Heart Defect

College basketball player Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to make a full recovery from the heart attack suffered on July 24.

While doctors expect the University of Southern California freshman guard to fully recuperate, medical examinations revealed Bronny has a congenital heart defect.

The James family released a statement to People Magazine, updating his condition, “After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified.”

The statement goes on to say that James’s cardiac arrest occurred because he has a significant congenital heart defect, a condition that is treatable.

On July 27, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shared via an update on their website that James had been discharged to the care of his parents and was at home resting.

LeBron James shared via Twitter/X that he was grateful for those who had sent the family their love and prayers.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful,” James tweeted. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” LeBron tweeted.

Players like USC’s Vince Iwuchukwu who have had similar experiences took their time returning to the hardwood.

Iwuchuku, like James, was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and made a full recovery from his heart attack suffered durin a January 2023 game against the University of Colorado.

Bronny, who came to USC in May as a five-star prospect, was projected to be a first-round pick in next summer’s NBA draft and possibly play with his father as a professional player.

LeBron has been vocal about his desire to play in the NBA with his son before he retires from the NBA, but that is going to take a backseat to ensure that Bronny’s recovery goes as well.

