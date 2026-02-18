News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Special Education Teacher Killed In Crash By Man Fleeing ICE The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near Herman W. Hesse K-8 School, where Dr. Linda Davis, 55, worked as a special education teacher,







Georgia special education teacher Dr. Linda Davis was killed Feb. 16 when a man fleeing a federal immigration stop in Savannah crashed into her vehicle.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near Herman W. Hesse K-8 School, where Dr. Linda Davis, 55, worked as a special education teacher, the Associated Press reported. Officials said Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a 38-year-old Guatemalan national, was responsible. Lopez has been sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2024 in order to execute a deportation order. Lopez fled officers after the traffic stop attempt. He made a U-turn, ran a red light, and collided with Davis’s car, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Lopez was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license. After receiving due process for the death of Dr. Davis, he will be subject to deportation.

— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 17, 2026

School officials identified the victim as Davis, describing her as a teacher “who dedicated her career to ensuring that every child felt supported, valued and capable of success.”

In a post on Facebook, Principal Alonna McMullen said the school has “implemented a plan” that will help support students in processing their emotions.

“Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines for discussing about death and reactions to it. There will be district counseling personnel available to students and staff who need special attention and support,” the statement read.

Chatham County police said they were not notified of the ICE traffic stop or pursuit before the crash, and that local law enforcement did not participate in the chase.

Savannah Mayor, Van Johnson, also questioned the necessity of the pursuit near a community school. “What this individual was wanted for, did it necessitate the end result?” he asked reporters.

Many echo Mayor Johnson’s sentiments, blaming ICE and its blanket tactics in regard to immigrants, criminal or not.

Conversely, other interested parties blame Dr. Davis’s death on the growing anti-ICE sentiments sweeping the nation. On X, @WellsJorda89710 called the perceived lack of outcry for Dr. Davis an example of “BLMHypocrisy.”

“No marches, no protests, crickets from BLM. If a cop were involved, streets would burn. But illegals get a pass?” he wrote.

