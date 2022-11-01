Spike Lee, Issa Rae, and Cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Honored At Ebony Power 100 Gala

Black Excellence was the theme at the 2022 Ebony Power 100 Gala Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM.

Held at Milk Studios in Hollywood on Saturday, the star-studded gala hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin brought out some of the most respected names and figures across various industries.

Honorees of the night included legendary film director Spike Lee who was presented with the Icon Award by his longtime friend and collaborator actor Roger Guenveur Smith.

The Academy Award-winning director shared his history with the HBCUs Morehouse and Spelman while accepting his award and making subtle nods to a few of his cult classic films like School Daze, Do The Right Thing, and Crooklyn.

Emmy-nominated actress and producer Issa Rae shared a sister empowerment moment with Nia Long when the Best Man star presented Issa with the People’s Choice Award. Long recalled her first time meeting Issa during her “Awkward Black Girl” days and needing a writer.

“But she was not awkward, she was a star,” Long said of Issa.”I knew in that moment, that I was watching a star be born.”

The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors graced the stage to present the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the For The Culture Award. Letitia Wright, Dania Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o were in attendance to accept the award and promote their new sequel ahead of its November 11 release.

Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson became a central figure during the social justice movement of 2020. His continued activism made him the perfect candidate to present Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, with the Social Justice Award.

Fellow Insecure star and Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis took the stage with actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais to present Target’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Maurice Cooper with the Corporate Citizen Award. Singer/actress and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss (2022 EBONY Power 100 honoree) presented McKissack & McKissack President and CEO Cheryl McKissack with the Black Business Award.

Other presenters of the night include Janelle Monáe who kicked off the night by introducing Tony Award-Winning Actor, Myles Frost, who performed a few of the King of Pop’s biggest hits “Heartbreak Hotel”, “P.Y.T.” (Pretty Young Thing), and “Rock with You” from his portrayal of Michael Jackson in Broadway’s MJ the Musical.

Queen Sugar star Bianca Lawson came out to introduce a performance by Nigerian rapper, Tobe Nwigwe. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast will also cover Ebony’s November digital cover.