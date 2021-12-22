Legendary Movie Director Spike Lee Lands Creative Partnership With Netflix

After bringing projects like She’s Gotta Have It and Da Five Bloods to Netflix, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee has finally scored a creative partnership with the streaming giant.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Academy Award-winning director has entered into a new alliance with Netflix where Lee will spearhead features as part of a multi-year deal, Deadline reports.

As part of the partnership, Netflix also committed to investing in Lee’s ongoing mission to develop new diverse talent and increase representation within the entertainment industry.

“There Is No Better Way For Me And My Company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks To Begin The New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott And Tendo-Da Fearless Leaders Of NETFLIX,” Lee said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus On The New Diverse Storytellers. YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

In addition to Lee’s written and directed Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods and the two-season series She’s Gotta Have It, Lee was also behind Netflix’s film version of Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King and the Stefon Bristol sci-fi film See You Yesterday.

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix said.

“We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

Over the course of Lee’s more than three decades in Hollywood, his ‘Spike Lee joints’ have become cult classics and been praised by many who feel his works often go overlooked in mainstream media. After creating prolific films like Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, He Got Game, 25th Hour, Inside Man, Chi-Raq, it was his 2018 film BlackKklansman that finally earned him an Oscar award.