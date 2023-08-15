NFL Mourns The Loss Of Former Running Back Alex Collins

A 28-year-old former NFL player who recently played a season in the USFL was killed in a motorcycle accident in South Florida.

According to NFL.com, Alex Collins, a running back in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens before playing for the USFL for the Memphis Showboats, died on Aug. 13, 2023, just two weeks before his 29th birthday on Aug. 28.

The fatality occurred in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a sport-utility vehicle.

His former teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, acknowledged his death via social media.

The Ravens issued the following statement: “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

The Seahawks shared sentiments as well. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends, as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available.” A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023 Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit released a statement detailing the incident that led to his death. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m., near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Collins was riding eastbound on his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle on West Oakland Park Boulevard, going toward Northwest 33rd Avenue. A woman was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard and traveling westbound. As she turned left onto Northwest 33rd Avenue, Collins hit the rear passenger side of the SUV. The collision caused Collins to enter her vehicle’s rear passenger side window, where he was pronounced dead at the accident scene. The young woman stayed on the scene and spoke to investigators. Before playing this past season in the USFL, Collins split his five seasons in the NFL between the Ravens and the Seahawks. During his NFL career, he carried the ball 483 times for 1,997 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns. He also received another 467 yards through passing. Through 50 career games, he started 29 times. In 2017, Collins ran for a career-high 973 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead the Ravens’ rushing attack.